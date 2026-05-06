(KPEL News) - An almost unbelievable case of animal cruelty is being investigated in Washington Parish, as a woman saw a man who is believed to be the person who tied a dog's leg to the back of the truck and drove away, dragging the dog along.

The woman called 911 and kept following the truck, which was described as a grey or silver older Toyota Tacoma with no license plate. The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office immediately began an investigation and is continuing to work diligently on the case.

Tons of animal rescue groups, individuals, and pet lovers are outraged about the situation, obviously. The investigation has been ongoing, and Tucker Simmons spoke with Washington Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, who told him they are actively and diligently working on the case. He says they have a person of interest.

This whole situation began at around 3:30 on April 30 when a woman spotted someone tying the dog's leg to the truck and taking off down 7 Mile Road. The vehicle was later seen at a Dollar General in Pine, LA.

You can imagine how terrible and devastating the pictures of this situation are. According to the Erin Regan Animal Sanctuary, they shared a video of the woman, Hannah Lomas, who followed the man.

Officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are still working the case.

R.S. 14:102.1 is the law in Louisiana that covers animal cruelty, and it reads in part

Cruelty to animals: simple and aggravated

A.(1) Simple cruelty to animals is when a person intentionally or with criminal negligence does any of the following: (a) Overdrives, overloads, drives when overloaded, or overworks a living animal. (2)(a) Whoever commits the crime of simple cruelty to animals shall be fined not more than one thousand dollars or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both. The court may also order the offender to pay for any expenses incurred for the housing of the animal and for medical treatment of the animal, pursuant to Code of Criminal Procedure Article 883.2. In addition, the court may issue an order prohibiting the offender from owning or keeping animals for a period of not more than one year. (d) In addition to any other penalty imposed, the court may order a psychological evaluation or anger management treatment for a first conviction of the crime of simple cruelty to animals. For a second or subsequent offense of the crime of simple cruelty to animals, the court shall order a psychological evaluation or anger management treatment. Any costs associated with any evaluation or treatment ordered by the court shall be borne by the offender.

We will make sure we continue to update the details of this story for you.