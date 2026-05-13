LIVINGSTON, La. - A 35-year-old Ponchatoula man will be physically castrated after pleading guilty to two charges involving a juvenile.

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Charges, Plea Agreement, and Sentence Details

On May 6, William Blake Porter pleaded guilty to one count of oral sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 years and one count of possession of child pornography. This plea agreement resulted in a 40-year prison sentence, and Porter will be physically castrated, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

How the Investigation Began: A Cyber Tip Led to Porter's Door

Authorities said the investigation into Porter began after law enforcement received a cyber tip involving the download of child pornography. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice, and Homeland Security Investigations traced the activity to an IP address that ultimately led investigators to Porter's home.

During the search, agents seized multiple electronic devices and arrested Porter.

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When questioned by officials, Porter "made statements concerning inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile," according to the district attorney's office. Homeland Security Investigations later developed evidence supporting Porter's admissions.

Victim's Family Consulted Before Plea Offer Was Made

The plea agreement, which included 40 years imprisonment and physical castration, was discussed with the victim's family prior to the offer being made.

21st JDA on Leading Louisiana in Physical Castration Sentences

“Our District is leading the State in physical castrations of sex offenders. We will do everything the law allows us to do to protect the children in this community,” said Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio. “It is part of my mission as a prosecutor to send a message to any other would-be child predators. If you are caught in this district, we will use this law when applicable to stop you and seek justice for the victim."

Official sentencing is scheduled for June 8 before Judge Charlotte Foster. Prosecutors said the date was selected so the victim's family could attend.