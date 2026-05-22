PORT ALLEN, La. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found at a park in Port Allen on Friday morning, May 22.

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Body Found at Oaks Avenue and South Jefferson Avenue Near Rivault Memorial Park

According to the Port Allen Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Oaks Avenue around 6 a.m. Authorities confirmed the body was found in the area of Oaks Avenue and South Jefferson Avenue, which is near Rivault Memorial Park.

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Police have not released any further details about what happened. The deceased person has not been identified.

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How to Contact Port Allen Police with Information

Port Allen Police have requested that anyone with information related to the death contact investigators at (225) 343-5525.