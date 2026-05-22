Body Found Near Port Allen Park, Police Asking Public for Information
PORT ALLEN, La. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found at a park in Port Allen on Friday morning, May 22.
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Body Found at Oaks Avenue and South Jefferson Avenue Near Rivault Memorial Park
According to the Port Allen Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Oaks Avenue around 6 a.m. Authorities confirmed the body was found in the area of Oaks Avenue and South Jefferson Avenue, which is near Rivault Memorial Park.
Police have not released any further details about what happened. The deceased person has not been identified.
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How to Contact Port Allen Police with Information
Port Allen Police have requested that anyone with information related to the death contact investigators at (225) 343-5525.
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Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee