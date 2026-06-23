GREENSBURG, La. - Human remains discovered in a wooded area of St. Helena Parish have been identified as Keith Madison Sr., a man who was reported missing more than five years ago, authorities confirmed.

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How the Remains Were Discovered and Identified

Madison was first reported missing on February 21, 2021, and his case remained open for more than five years. On May 5, 2026, St. Helena Parish deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a wooded area off Hall Road and Lindsey Road. Upon arrival, detectives recovered a partial human skeleton and requested assistance from the LSU FACES Lab, which specializes in forensic anthropology and identification, and the St. Helena Parish Coroner.

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The FACES Lab submitted a DNA sample to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, and results confirmed the remains belonged to Madison.

Manner of Death Undetermined — LSP Joins the Investigation

As of Monday, June 23, 2026, the manner of death remains undetermined. St. Helena Parish Sheriff Clay Chutz has requested the Louisiana State Police to assist in the ongoing investigation into Madison's disappearance and death.

How to Share Information with Investigators

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 222-4413.