(KPEL News) - A man and woman in Lafourche Parish were arrested after a search of their home uncovered videos showing sexual abuse of a dog.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office reports they were not called to the home about allegations involving videos. In fact, the deputies were called to the home after allegations surfaced of a child being physically abused.

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Louisiana Child Abuse Allegations Spark Investigation

According to officials, allegations were made against 28-year-old Phillip Babin. Officials say Babin was accused of hitting 24-year-old Hailey Mire's daughter in the face with a curtain rod.

As the child was injured, an investigation was started to determine all of the details. In the incident in which he was accused of physically harming the child, Babin was arrested on May 15 on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Babin was able to post bond.

As part of the investigation into the incident when Babin was alleged to have hit the child in the face, detectives obtained a search warrant for Babin and Mire's home. The digital devices belonging to both were searched.

Disturbing Evidence Found On Electronic Devices of Louisiana Couple

Detectives say they discovered videos that were of sexual acts involving a dog. Both of them were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

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Babin was charged with 36 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, while Mire was charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, along with obstruction of justice.

Babin's bail was set at $360,000, and Mire's bail was set at $520,000.