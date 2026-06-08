(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office say two people were arrested and charged with charges involving sex crimes against minors.

Victim Called a Hotline for Help about Allegations of Abuse

The investigation into the claims began when one of the two minors who were allegedly victimized called a hotline asking for help. The minor said she was being both physically and sexually abused by a man who lived in her home.

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An investigation was immediately started into the claims from the two minors within that household.

Acadia Parish Father Accused of Sex Crime with Child and Step-Child

According to investigators, two minors in the home were "being sexually exploited by the suspect, who is the father of one victim and step-father of the second victim."

Both teens live in the same home where the suspect and his wife live. The two people were arrested. The 43-year-old male suspect, Simeon Guidry, was arrested for the following charges:

Three Counts of First Degree Rape

Two Counts of Second Degree Rape

Ten Counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Five Counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

One Count of Obstruction of Justice

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN GETS TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

The 36-year-old female suspect, Kristi Renee Weismort, was arrested for the following charges:

Five Counts of Principal to Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Five Counts of Principal to Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Two Counts of Domestic Abuse Battery

Guidry's bond was set at $2,565,000, and Weismort's bond was set at $77,500.