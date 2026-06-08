Hotline Call Leads to Arrests in Disturbing Acadia Parish Child Abuse Investigation
(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office say two people were arrested and charged with charges involving sex crimes against minors.
Victim Called a Hotline for Help about Allegations of Abuse
The investigation into the claims began when one of the two minors who were allegedly victimized called a hotline asking for help. The minor said she was being both physically and sexually abused by a man who lived in her home.
An investigation was immediately started into the claims from the two minors within that household.
Acadia Parish Father Accused of Sex Crime with Child and Step-Child
According to investigators, two minors in the home were "being sexually exploited by the suspect, who is the father of one victim and step-father of the second victim."
Both teens live in the same home where the suspect and his wife live. The two people were arrested. The 43-year-old male suspect, Simeon Guidry, was arrested for the following charges:
- Three Counts of First Degree Rape
- Two Counts of Second Degree Rape
- Ten Counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature
- Five Counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
- One Count of Obstruction of Justice
READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN GETS TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL
The 36-year-old female suspect, Kristi Renee Weismort, was arrested for the following charges:
- Five Counts of Principal to Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
- Five Counts of Principal to Aggravated Crimes Against Nature
- Two Counts of Domestic Abuse Battery
Guidry's bond was set at $2,565,000, and Weismort's bond was set at $77,500.
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Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff