(Lafayette, LA) - Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting incident at around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Division Street.

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say a man was found at the location, and he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

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Lafayette Police officers began rendering aid to the man, and paramedics then took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is said to be in stable condition as the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not given any information about what might have happened before the shooting, and we do not know who is responsible for the shooting.

READ MORE: ONE CRITICAL, ONE STABLE AFTER LAFAYETTE SHOOTING

Officials are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact the Lafayette Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can contact Crime Stoppers by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.