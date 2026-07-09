LAKE CHARLES, La. - A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired and arrested following an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance in Westlake.

Domestic Disturbance Leads to Criminal Investigation

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home around 9 p.m. on June 29 after receiving a report of a domestic incident.

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The suspect, identified as Elliott T. Phillips, was employed as a CPSO deputy at the time. Authorities said Phillips was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Former Deputy Arrested, Booked Into Jail

After completing the investigation, Phillips was arrested on July 8 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of domestic abuse battery.

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According to court records, Judge Hope Buford set Phillips' bond at $5,000, which he later posted.

Deputy Served Nearly 13 Years With CPSO

Phillips had served with the sheriff's office for nearly 13 years and was assigned full time to the department's Anti-Crime and Tactical Team (ACT-Team) before being terminated by Sheriff Stitch Guillory.

Sheriff: Deputies Will Be Held Accountable

"Complaints of domestic abuse are serious allegations, and our deputies will always be held accountable for their actions," Sheriff Stitch Guillory said in a statement.

Guillory added that Phillips was taken to a local hospital immediately following the complaint and that, after his release, investigators determined there was no indication of an ongoing threat, allowing detectives time to complete a thorough investigation before making an arrest.

Case Moves Through the Judicial Process

As with all criminal cases, Phillips is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.