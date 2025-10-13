Louisiana Lyft Driver Allegedly Shot in Head by Two Lafayette Suspects
(KPEL News) - A 62-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, and her body was found in a ditch by a delivery driver at around 11 o'clock Friday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
What's known about the case?
The body of the woman was seen in the ditch by a delivery driver on Friday morning, who contacted police. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office came out to begin processing the scene for evidence. They noted the woman had been shot in the head several times.
At the time of the discovery of the body, they did not know the woman's identity.
One of the men in the car fled, but he fled into traffic, and he was killed. He was identified as Ethan I Bush. The other person in the car also ran away but was caught by a deputy and identified as Tristan Bush. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested him.
Calcasieu Parish says that with help from officials in Harris County, evidence was found linking the two men to Lewis' killing.
