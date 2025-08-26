(KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping that someone will finally come forward with information to solve a homicide that happened in April of 2018.

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers Program are featuring a cold case murder of a 23-year-old man that happened seven years ago.

What Is Known About The Homicide?

During the early morning hours of Monday, April 23, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

When they responded to the 1300 block of Orphe Guidry Road in Arnaudville, a man was found dead in the car.

The victim, identified as Blake Narcisse, had been shot multiple times.

What Is St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers Asking For?

Information and tips from anyone who might know anything about the shooting death of Narcisse.

They are looking for any information to solve this case.

Anyone can call the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers Line anonymously by calling 337-441-3030.

If you prefer, you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device to give information anonymously.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for reward money.

