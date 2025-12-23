(KPEL News) - According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter, officers were called out to begin a homicide investigation after shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 22.

As officers were called out to the scene of South Hopkins Street and Johnston Street to deal with the reports of shots fired, they began searching the area. Laseter says it was at that point that they were notified someone had been shot in the 500 block of Johnston Street.

Get our free mobile app

As they were investigating, they found a victim lying in the street, and Acadian Ambulance came to the scene. Officers and medics worked on he man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are looking for information on what happened with this shooting.

KLFY is reporting that a Jeanerette man was the victim of the shooting Monday night. They have identified the victim as 34-year-old Anthony Brian Thomas.

READ MORE: SUPREME COURT DENIES EX-DEPUTY'S APPEAL IN DEADLY ST. MARTIN PARISH SHOOTING

If you can provide law enforcement officials with any information about the shooting, you can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477). You can anonymously give the information. You can also choose using the P3 as another way to give police information anonymously.

Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene of the shooting.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.