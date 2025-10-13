UPDATE [Oct. 13, 2:15 pm] - Investigators have identified the victim and the suspect in the fatal shooting.

The victim has been identified as Mareya Henry. The police say the suspect is Kera Vitatoe, who investigators say was in a relationship with Henry.

A warrant has been issued for Vitatoe on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Vitatoe. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Vitatoe or who comes into contact with her is urged not to approach her and to immediately contact local law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday, October 12, in the 1000 block of Hashim Drive off George Drive in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police Investigating Sunday Homicide on Hashim Drive

Little information has been released other than that investigators were actively working the scene yesterday afternoon, gathering information related to the incident.

Authorities said that details will be released as more become available.

Opelousas Police Asking for Tips After Deadly Shooting on Hashim Drive

In the meantime, the Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

