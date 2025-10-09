What Louisiana Parishes Report the Highest Binge Drinking?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - In Louisiana, it's no secret we let the good times roll. When it comes to these good times, beer and alcohol is typically involved. Drinking and good times are woven into our culture in Louisiana.

This being said, too much of anything is not good.

A new study has been released showing what Parishes in Louisiana report the most binge drinking, and the answers might surprise you.

Drinking

Why Louisiana Drinks More Than Most States

From Mardi Gras parades to tailgating, crawfish boils, and festivals, alcohol is part of the celebration.

I mean, we have drive-thru daiquiri shops for Pete's sake.

Louisiana consistently ranks above the national average when it comes to alcohol consumption. CDC data shows binge drinking is more common here than in most other states, especially among adults ages 25 to 44.

Louisiana Doctors: These Drinks Cause the Worst Hangovers

Of course, that easygoing attitude toward drinking also comes with a sobering reminder. Louisiana has higher rates of alcohol-related crashes and health issues, making responsible drinking as important as the celebration itself.

Now let's take a look at which Louisiana Parishes binge drink the most according to a new report...

Drinking Alcohol

What Is Binge Drinking?

Binge drinking means drinking enough alcohol in a short period to bring your blood alcohol level to 0.08% or higher, which is the legal determination for intoxication in most states.

For men, this means 5 or more drinks within about 2 hours, for women this means 4 or more drinks within about 2 hours. A "drink" is defined as a 12 oz beer, a 5 oz glass of wine, or a shot of liquor.

Louisiana Parishes That Binge Drink The Most

Overall, Louisiana as whole doesn't look that bad when it comes binge drinking, being tied with Maine ranking 30th in America.

But, when you compare reported binge drinking in Louisiana Parish by Parish, we start to see a different story.

From theadvocate.com -

People who binge drink are at higher risk for serious health effects from alcohol compared to people who do not binge drink. Excessive alcohol use has also been linked to cancer, high blood pressure, heart and liver disease, stroke, memory problems and mental health conditions.

Beer

The people from the Behavioral Risk Factor System compiled drinking data from 2022 to determine which Parishes in Louisiana report the highest percentages of binge drinking, and here's what found out...

East Carroll and Madison Parishes reported the lowest levels in Louisiana with 15% of drinkers reporting binge drinking.

One of the two Parishes reporting the highest percentage of binge drinking in Louisiana is right here in Acadiana.

From theadvocate.com -

Ascension and Lafayette parishes had the highest percentage of adults who excessively drink with 23% of adults reporting heavy or binge drinking. Beauregard, Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Tammany and West Feliciana parishes had the next-highest percentage of excessively drinking adults with 22% of adults reporting heavy or binge drinking.

Read more at theadvocate.com.