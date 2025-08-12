(KPEL News) - In one Louisiana restaurant, you won't be able to grab your glass of wine before Sunday church services as the restaurant has had its liquor license not renewed.

Didn't think you could drink a whole glass of wine at church? Well......the situation is something that is a little different......even for Louisiana. Even though the situation halts the ability to sell liquor now, it makes you wonder what will happen in the future.

What's The History Of This Louisiana Business That Has A liquor license?

In a report from WAFB, the owners of the Mustard Seed Creamery said they gained approval from the state and from the Denham Springs City Council to start their business in 2024

About a month after they opened in the summer of 2024, with the liquor license, they began to allow a church service to be held there on Sunday.

But in November last year, the council voted 3-2 not to renew the restaurant's liquor license because of a Denham Springs ordinance that does not allow you to sell alcohol within 300 feet of a church.

Tim and Tasha Lavert Photo courtesy of Tim Levert loading...

The owners of the Mustard Seed Cremery started their business with ice creams and treats, then began adding other foods to the menu. They also allowed other gatherings in their restaurants, so they point out that they aren't exclusively a church.

Tim and Tasha Levert say their concept is a simple one: offer a place where families can gather and make memories.

Why Weekly Church Services Sparked Concerns

Tim Levert says they spent plenty of time explaining their model of what their business would do with the Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control, and after many discussions, Levert tells Livingston Parish News,

“We walked the ATC through our entire model, and they said we were good to go.”

Scoops on Mission Photo courtesy of Tim Levert loading...

The sticking point is a state law that prohibits alcohol sales within 300 feet of a church, but Levert points out that they are not exclusively a church. He says they pay business taxes.

From the perspective of the city of Denham Springs, Tim Levert says,

If a church regularly meets in that restaurant, the city attorney essentially told me that the city is defining that restaurant as a church. She said you can’t sell alcohol because you are within 300 feet of a church.

Mustard Seed Sign Photo courtesy of Tim Levert loading...

The owner says Mustard Seed Creamery has hosted all kinds of events since opening their restaurant last year, and they are not exclusively a church. The Leverts appear to be continuing their pursuit of the matter, as indicated on their Facebook page.

What Happens Now?

Most of the discussion centers on what is allowable under the law in the state of Louisiana and the city of Denham Springs.

City Council’s Narrow Vote to Revoke the License

It may all come down to the word "exclusively". The business is not operating full-time as a church, but in July, the council voted 3-2 to revoke the license. Most of them expressed the belief that having weekly services made them a church.

Tim Levert says his business is a restaurant, but when they are closed, they do allow religious services after business hours.

He adds,

“The effect has been to tell a church you can’t meet there and to tell a restaurant you can’t host a church service and still sell alcohol.”

What Happens Next for the Restaurant and Church?

At the end of the day, they are hoping something can be worked out with the City of Denham's Council.

If they can't come to some agreement, he says the church services will have to move to another venue.

Is Mustard Seed Creamery Really A Church? What Do You Think?

I'm sure this situation is going to spark plenty of debate among those who read it.

Some people may feel that a business should be allowed to do what they wish, but others may say a weekly service qualifies them as a church.

If there were a venue like this in our area that offered services on a Sunday, would you go?