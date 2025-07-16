11 States Being Urged to Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Currently, millions of Americans across eleven states are being strongly urged to stay away from caffeine and alcohol, but not for the obvious health reasons.

This warning is coming from The National Weather Service, not the CDC.

So, what states are involved and for what reason?

Grab a bottle water and let's talk about it.

National Weather Service Caffeine And Alcohol Warning

The National Weather Service has foretasted what they describe as "dangerously hot conditions" for eleven states in the U.S.

"The 11 states under a heat warning this week were Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Arizona".

The NWS is urging people living in these states, including Louisiana, to refrain from drinking caffeine and alcohol because of the extreme heat and its ability to drastically speed up dehydration.

Drinking alcohol or caffeine in extreme heat can significantly increase your risk of not only dehydration, but heat exhaustion and heat stroke as well.

Alcohol is a diuretic that increases urine production, leading to fluid loss.

Combined that with sweating in the heat, and this can cause severe dehydration, and quickly.

Alcohol can also affect your body’s ability to regulate temperature, which makes it harder to cool off through sweating.

Caffeine raises your heart rate and blood pressure, and this can strain your body more in the heat.

If you're drinking energy drinks or strong coffee, especially without extra water, dehydration can sneak up on you.

It's also important to watch out for the warning signs of heat stress, signs like dizziness, confusion, nausea, or rapid heartbeat.

The CDC reports that more than 700 people die every year in the U.S due to extreme heat.

