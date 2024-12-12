Christmas time is here in Louisiana. Time for joy, and time for cheer. For many occasions, holiday cheer involves a drink or two to get things merry.

The next thing you know you're calling in sick to work because your hangover is just too much to deal with.

Obviously, the best possible way to avoid a head-splitting hangover is to not drink too much, or not drink at all.

In this article we're going to share what doctors say are the drinks that cause the worst hangovers, how to prevent a holiday hangover, and what causes a hangover in the first place.

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What Causes Hangover Symptoms?

Hangovers are partly caused by what is called congeners, compounds formed during alcohol fermentation.

These substances contribute to the flavor and taste of alcoholic beverages but also intensify hangover symptoms.

The level of congeners in alcohol varies depending on the sugars, yeast, and other ingredients used during fermentation.

Highly distilled spirits tend to have fewer congeners, while beverages like red wine and brandy contain higher levels.

This explains why drinks high in congeners, such as red wine and brandy, often result in more severe hangovers compared to options like vodka or beer, which have lower congener levels.

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So, what can you do to help lessen your holiday hangover from the office Christmas party?

There are a few things you can do that can help.

1. Eating Before or After Drinking

From mattressnextday.co.uk -

"Eating after drinking can help to stabilise your glucose levels. Fatty foods can actually stop your body from absorbing too much alcohol, so eating a big meal with red meat (like a burger) before going out drinking is ideal, but a post-party kebab is okay too."

Unsplash Via Dennis Lorente Unsplash Via Dennis Lorente

Why You Should Eat Pomegranate Seeds Before a Night Out

If you don't want to go out with a full stomach, eat some Pomegranate seeds before your night of holiday drinking.

Packed with antioxidants and protein, they help reduce inflammation and support muscle recovery, giving your body a head start before heavy alcohol consumption.

With three times the antioxidants of green tea, pomegranate juice is a powerhouse for protecting your body.

Adding it to your pre-drinking routine may help you feel better the next day.

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How Orange Juice Can Reduce Hangover Symptoms

Did you know orange juice can help neutralize congeners in vodka, the compounds that contribute to hangovers?

Vodka contains significantly lower levels of congeners compared to spirits like brandy or rum, making it a better choice for minimizing next-day discomfort.

A classic vodka orange, also known as a "screwdriver," is a smart and refreshing option.

To further reduce hangover risks, avoid alcohol high in congeners.

For example, bourbon contains 37 times more congeners than vodka. So don’t hesitate to opt for a fruity cocktail if whiskey isn’t your thing.

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Avoid Carbonated Mixers

According to mattressnextday.co.uk, research has shown that "carbonated mixers like lemonade and coke can get you drunk much more quickly.

This is because mixing your alcohol with carbonated drinks increases the rate of alcohol absorption in the blood, thanks to the gas in the bubbles."

There are quite a few other tips to help ease your holiday hangover, and you see the rest of them at mattressnextday.co.uk.

So, what are the holiday drinks that Louisiana Doctors say cause the worst hangovers?

Drinks That Cause The Worst Hangovers

Unsplash Via Adam Jaime Unsplash Via Adam Jaime

It all goes back to those congeners we were talking about earlier.

Drinking alcohol high in congeners can lead to intense hangover symptoms. Congeners, such as methanol, break down into harmful substances like formic acid and formaldehyde, which worsen hangover effects.

To minimize hangover severity, it’s important to be mindful of the congeners in alcoholic drinks.

Darker liquors, like cognac, brandy, red wine, dark whiskey, and bourbon, usually have higher levels of congeners than lighter- or clear-colored alcoholic beverages.

1. Brandy - Contains 4,766 milligrams of methanol per liter

2. Rum - Contains 3,633 milligrams of methanol per liter

3. Whiskey - Contains ≤328 milligrams of methanol per liter

4. Fortified Wine (Example: Red Wine) - Contains ≤329 milligrams of methanol per liter

Darker beers also contain higher levels of congeners.

(Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Sales Of Modelo Beer In The U.S. Surpasses Bud Light In Month Of May

By contrast, you might want to steer towards lighter drinks that contain much lower congener levels.

Vodka - Can contain up to 102 milligrams of methanol per liter, but usually contains none

Lighter Beer - Can contain 27 milligrams of methanol per liter

So, there you go! Everything you wanted to know about holiday hangovers but were afraid to ask.

Enjoy your holidays, but above all enjoy responsibly and never, ever drive if you're drinking.