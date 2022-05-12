Beat the Early Louisiana Heat with These 10 Tips to Stay Cool

Get our free mobile app

Summer is almost here... and so is the Louisiana heat! With the end of the rain, we can expect some steamy temperatures this weekend and a lot of people will be trying to catch up on chores outdoors. There's nothing more miserable than feeling like you're going to die because you're unbearably hot! I'm pretty sure I've had heat exhaustion before and it's no joke and frankly, quite dangerous! Here are some ways to keep your cool! (FYI, summer officially begins Tuesday, June 21st!)

1. Stay Hydrated - The CDC recommends drinking anywhere from 16 - 32 ounces of cool water for every hour you spend in the heat.

2. Find Some Shade - Whether you find a tree or bring along an umbrella or a pop-up tent, shade makes a huge difference. Of course, a cabana boy fanning you with a large palm leaf would be good, too!

3. Take a Dip - Is there anything more refreshing than taking a swim during the summer? Whether it's a pool, lake, or even running through the sprinkler, it'll cool you down fast. Just make sure to wear sunscreen!

4. Try to Avoid Peak Heat - If you can schedule your activity for the morning before the full heat of the day or when the sun is finally going down, do it! And don't forget to make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise.

5. Wet Towels - Keep damp towels in a cooler or even better, freeze paper towels and take them with you. When you get hot, apply these to your neck and wrists. You'll instantly feel much cooler. And if you can find it, try Florida Water. We used this during travel ball and it really works! A spray bottle filled with chilled water is nice, too!

6. Choose Lightweight, Light-Colored, Loose Fitting Clothing - Trust me on this, darker colors get hotter faster and you certainly don't want to be caught wearing a wool blend in 90+ degree heat. Opt for breathable cotton fabrics that fit loosely and allow your body room to breathe and regulate its temperature.

7. Chill Your Lotions - You'll thank me for this one. There's nothing more soothing than smoothing on some nice cool sunscreen!

8. Wear a Hat - Don't wear just any hat though... I've found that a close-fitting baseball cap only makes me hotter. You want to find something with a wide enough brim that will protect your face, neck, and ears so you don't get a sunburn!

9. Pace Yourself - If you're working or playing outside in the heat and you're not used to it, make sure you limit your time outdoors. Later, as you become acclimated, you can increase your time in the heat.

10. Take a Drive - Even if you don't have A/C in your vehicle, roll your windows down and enjoy the breeze!

