(KPEL News) - As temperatures across Louisiana continue to climb, anyone paying an electricity bill will want to save money while still being able to use their air conditioning.

This is a common phrase you hear in Louisiana during the summer: "We spend a fortune trying to keep this house cool."

The Cost Of Everything Seems To Be Going Up

Did you know that depending on where you live, the cost of monthly utilities can be up to 14% of your budget, according to Move.org.

If you're like every other person in Louisiana, you're looking for ways to reduce your home's air conditioning costs.

And, let's face it, you must have air conditioning to survive in Louisiana.

Most utility bills cover electricity, and the most significant drain on that is running your air conditioning.

It's Not Your Imagination That We Have To Spend More On Air Conditioning

Here are some interesting facts about how much more Louisiana spends than most other states on utilities:

Louisiana is one of four states where utility costs are more than 10% of the state's median monthly income.

According to the Census Bureau, our median monthly income is $60,000 (a family). When you do the math, a family spends hundreds of dollars monthly on utilities. Ouch!

The Cost To Cool Our Homes Is Only Going To Go Up

According to Time, Louisiana is also one of eight states that spend more of their monthly income on utilities than the national average.

We need to do whatever we can to save some money on cooling our home.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association reports that "the cost of summer cooling has risen from $476 in 2014 to $719 in 2024." The average cost they are referencing is across the country from June through September.

In Louisiana, we must cool our homes from at least May through November and sometimes beyond. It's safe to assume we spend over $700 trying to keep cool during our hot months.

If You Aren't Doing This, You're Missing A Chance To Save On Your Bill

One simple way to save money on your electricity bill each month is to get rid of a dirty air filter in your home air conditioning unit.

You may not think this really makes a difference, but depending on the age of your AC unit, you could save 5% to 15% on your bill.

If you average $200 worth of usage a month, that translates into a monthly savings of $10 to $30.

How Often Do I Change The Air Filter?

It's worth it to change the filter, but how often should you change them?

Most air conditioning installers and servicers say to change the filter once a month.

Home Depot has some advice on things to think about with your filter,

Walter Breaux, owner of Walt's Whatever in Lafayette, says changing the air filter once a month reduces the work the air conditioning unit has to do to cool the home.

He adds that replacing the air filter once a month generally means the air conditioning system doesn't have to work as hard to cool your home, meaning your air conditioner kicks on less, and you save money.

I learned these quick tips from Walter when my air conditioning unit was constantly running, and I didn't know why.

The filter was filthy, putting more pressure on the system. It was running constantly, trying to cool my home off.

Leger also abides by the premise that the cheaper the filter, the better because they aren't so filled that the air has difficulty getting through.