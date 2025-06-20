(KPEL-News) - Louisiana temperatures are heating up, and with the blazing sun comes not only the heat and high heat indexes, but also things that stink are going to stink more.

We're going to share with you the things to avoid for yourself and your family this year so you don't offend anyone and they don't offend you.

The National Weather Service has a section within the group called the Climate Prediction Center, and what they do each year is predict the types of seasons we might have.

Louisiana Is Going To Experience A Hot Summer

Duh! We know it's going to be hot this summer, but how hot? According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's going to be hot. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s this summer.

We could see some hotter days during the summer as well. And it's a good possibility that we will experience the dreaded "Heat Index" report in our weather forecasts.

It's hot in Louisiana this summer, and while we do have plenty of rain to cool things down a bit each day, after the rain, when the summer sun returns, it feels even hotter, and why? Well, you guessed it. The humidity emanating from the pavement is incredible, and not in a good way.

Heat, Rain, And Humidity Can Make Plenty Of Things Stink More

Humidity and heat can really take a toll on your nose due to the way they affect the scent of that towel. Think about it? Have you ever left a wet towel from that awesome trip to the beach or your neighbor's pool in your car?

The stink is not good. The heat and humidity are going to do a number on how that towel smells. It's likely going to stink to high heaven!! UGH!

Please avoid the mistake of sitting on your clothes seats while you are wet, or leaving a damp towel on the seat or anywhere in your car, as you will not be pleased.

You are going to be pretty mad at yourself because of all the work you are going to have to do to get the smell out of your car.

In addition to gathering information from professionals on this topic, I also have personal experience. I went swimming once, alone, and forgot my towel. I thought, 'What the heck, I'll get in the car; it's going to be fine.' It was not fine!

Also, please remember not to leave a wet towel in the hamper, at the bottom of the laundry basket, or the bottom of your closet, as you will end up battling the same problem.

Louisiana Garbage Smells Worse In The Heat

You know this! But, what is the science behind it? Fresh Focus points out that we often discard a significant amount of rotting and decaying food in the trash.

Our trash cans, bins, and trash chutes contain so much organic material that is breaking down, emitting unpleasant smells.

Business Insider echoes the same information. They sum it up very succinctly by saying this,

It turns out the combination of heat and humidity allow bacteria to grow faster and smells to travel further. Increasing temps mean molecules move faster, resulting in enzymes speeding up metabolism and cells quickly increasing in size. Heat is bacteria’s best friend.

Think of all of the bacteria that are in a bag of trash you put in your trash can. It's ripe for bad smells.

It's essential to ensure that none of the bags break or have any leaks, as this will cause a terrible smell in your large trash can.

Louisiana Heat Makes A Dog Smell More

The Pet Odor Exterminator explains that one of the primary reasons our dogs smell worse when the temperatures rise is due to evaporation. The heat causes this to happen faster, and the smells come out.

Most of us don't let our dogs go out in the rain, but if your dog has to use the bathroom, they may go right to the door. If you do, as I do, then you let them out. Pet Odor Exterminator points out that a wet dog is going to have even more smell!

Chewy also points out that most of us don't give our dogs a bath daily, and in a Louisiana summer, that can have an impact on your fur babies' smell. You may also struggle to get them professionally groomed as often as you would like, allowing bacteria to grow.

Chewy also points out that your dog may smell worse if they have a bacterial infection you haven't noticed. Watch to see if they are scratching more, as that's an indication they may need a trip to the vet. It could also be another issue.

Any dog coming inside after being outside on a scorching day is going to smell, we know that, so keep in mind that there are some things you can do. You should bathe them, have their teeth checked, brush their fur, and make sure you check their ears.

Louisiana Heat Makes Us Stink, And We Sweat More In Hotter Weather

Most mornings in the summer, or when the temperature is above 80 degrees, people in Louisiana tend to put on more deodorant because, let's face it, we can smell. Whether it's our pits or some other part of our bodies, we can really get odorous in the summer months.

Ecosorb cites Dr. Pamela Dalton from Monell Chemical Senses Center, who explains that odor receptors in our nose actually thrive more in warmer conditions, meaning we can smell the smellier stuff when temperatures rise.

Baptist Health also explains that when it is hotter and more humid, we sweat more because that is our body's way to cool down. We know how much sweat can smell!

They also suggest that you should shave your armpits so your pits can have a better chance at evaporating the sweat away!

When Louisiana Temperatures Go Up, Chimneys Will Stink

According to the Family Handyman, this is a real thing. It's not just one of you in your house thinking you smell something funny.

Creosote is a byproduct that forms when wood is burned. This creosote, along with other residues, can accumulate to a significant extent, leading to unpleasant odors.

Another problem is that when it starts smelling, you may not think to check your chimney, so when the AC kicks on, it carries the smell throughout your whole house.

According to Family Handyman, you don't want to have your chimney cleaned, and you might think that's precisely what you should do, but nope, that will actually spread the smell.

They offer several solutions to these problems that you can typically handle with items you already have in your home.

Hopefully, you will be able to explore these various solutions to the issue of things that smell worse when the temperature rises.