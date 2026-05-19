PRAIRIEVILLE, La. - A 3-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private residence in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

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Deputies were dispatched to a home on Roy Rogers Road at approximately 3:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a child had been found unconscious in a pool. The home belongs to the child's babysitter, authorities said.

Deputies Arrive to Find Family Performing CPR on Unresponsive Boy

When deputies arrived on scene, they found family members already performing CPR on the unresponsive boy in a desperate attempt to revive him. First responders quickly took over lifesaving efforts, continuing CPR until emergency medical personnel could assist. Despite those efforts, the child's condition remained critical, and he was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital for further medical treatment.

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The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ascension Parish Juvenile Unit Opens Drowning Investigation

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Juvenile Unit have since opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the child or his family at this time.

The investigation is ongoing into the child's death.