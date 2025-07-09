NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A body was found in a canal near Wales Street in New Orleans early Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police Respond to Seabrook Neighborhood Call

NOPD responded to a call shortly before 1:45 pm in the Seabrook neighborhood and found the body in a nearby canal, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Investigation Underway as “Unclassified Death”

The incident is being investigated as an "unclassified death."

Coroner to Determine Cause of Death

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office took the body to determine the cause of death. They will release the identity of the victim once the immediate family is notified.

No other information has been made available at this time.

