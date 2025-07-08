(KPEL News) - A heartbreaking situation played out on a Louisiana roadway Monday afternoon when a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman.

What Information Does The Louisiana State Police Know About The Crash?

According to Trooper First Class Matt Gaspard with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 190 near Bornsdall Road.

The crash took the life of a woman from Eunice.

What Do Louisiana State Police Officials Know From The Preliminary Investigation?

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was driving down U.S. Highway 190 at around 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, July 7, when her vehicle went off the roadway.

Officials say they do not yet know the reason why the vehicle that was traveling on the westbound side of 190 drove off the road.

Gaspard says that when the car left the roadway, it ended up striking a tree. He adds that the victim was unrestrained at the time and suffered severe injuries.

What Other Details About The Fatal Crash Have Been Released?

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. She has been identified as Chelsea Wilson of Eunice.

The crash happened in the Elton area in Jeff Davis Parish.

As is standard in a crash involving a fatality, a routine toxicology sample was taken from the victim for analysis at a lab.

How to Stay Safe Behind the Wheel: A Message From State Police

Officials with the Louisiana State Police remind all drivers never to allow anything to distract them while they are behind the wheel.

Louisiana State Police troopers ask that drivers refrain from taking anything that might impair their driving.

If you are tired, you are advised not to drive.

Everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

