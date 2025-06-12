Officials with the Louisiana State Police were called out to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took a man's life on Wednesday, June 11.

A Quiet Road Turns Deadly in Loreauville

According to Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, a man was driving down Louisiana Highway 3242 near its intersection with Breaux Road when this tragedy happened.

Louisiana Highway 3242 is also known as Lake Dauterive Road. This crash occurred in the Loreauville area.

Thus far, Bourque says investigators with Louisiana State Police have completed their preliminary investigation, so they know that the driver was driving down Lake Dauterive Road.

Louisiana State Police Launch Full Crash Investigation

An investigation is ongoing as troopers work to determine the reason the man drove off the left side of the roadway.

When the car went off the side of the road, it ended up flipping over.

Bourque says investigators determined that the driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Barry

Boullion of New Iberia, was traveling eastbound when the crash happened.

Louisiana Driver Dies At The Site Of The Late-Night Crash

Boullion was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Bourque says the victim suffered from severe injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

As is a routine thing done in a fatal crash, a sample was taken for a toxicology test, and it was sent to a lab for analysis to determine whether or not any substance impaired Boullion.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police Officials Want To Remind Drivers Of The Following

All drivers in the state must abide by all Louisiana laws.

Officials remind all drivers that everyone in a vehicle must be buckled up.

Troopers remind drivers not to let anything distract them from their sole purpose behind the wheel, which is driving.

If you are tired, it is best not to drive.

If any substance impairs you, officials ask that you not drive and let a sober driver take the wheel.

