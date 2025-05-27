(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say they were called out to I-10 early Monday morning to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Officials say that a vehicle was driving on the westbound side of I-10 when it ended on the other side of the interstate.

Louisiana State Police Investigate Early Morning I-10 Crash

According to Sergeant Ross Brennan with Louisiana State Police Region 2, all of this started at around 3 o'clock Monday morning when a driver was about one mile west of Exit 97, which is the exit for Scott.

Dodge Charger Veers Off I-10 and Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision

Brennan says that, according to the preliminary accident investigation, the Dodge Charger suddenly veered off to the left side of I-10.

The vehicle drove the median, hit the guardrail, and then came to a stop in the middle of the eastbound lanes of I-10.

Debris From I-10 Crash Causes Secondary Accidents

It wasn't long after that a car slammed into the vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane of I-10. That wasn't the only vehicle; a truck then came along and hit the car.

Next, a different truck and a different vehicle in the eastbound lanes hit some of the debris from the crash.

Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene After Louisiana Crash

Brennan says that the driver of the Dodge Charger that was originally in the westbound lanes sustained some serious injuries. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The driver of the truck and car that hit the debris from the crash were not injured. The drivers of the truck and car that hit the original vehicle both had moderate injuries.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

As is typical in a case like this, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis by a lab.

Brennan says the investigation is ongoing.

