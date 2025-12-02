(KPEL News) - A crash between a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle ended with the death of the motorcyclist and injuries to two other people.

According to officials with the Morgan City Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 70 and Victor II Boulevard at around 7 o'clock in the morning.

Get our free mobile app

According to the investigators, the Jeep was southbound on Louisiana Highway 70 and had a yellow flashing arrow for a left turn. When the Jeep made the left-hand turn onto Victor II Boulevard, the motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction of Louisiana Highway 70. The Jeep and the motorcycle collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital but died as a result of severe injuries. He has been identified as 42-year-old Gregory Free of Morgan City.

The passenger on his motorcycle was thrown from the bike and suffered moderate to severe injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital.

READ MORE: NEW IBERIA DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL DWI CRASH

The driver of the Jeep was also moderately injured and transported to a hospital out of the area for treatment.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.