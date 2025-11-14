(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say they arrested a 29-year-old New Iberia man Thursday night for impairment after they say two vehicles collided head-on, leading to the death of an 18-year-old.

The person arrested at the scene is facing multiple charges.

What Troopers Found at the Crash Scene

According to Trooper Roy Jones, troopers conducted a preliminary crash investigation after two vehicles collided head-on while driving in opposite directions on Louisiana Highway 85.

While they do not know the reason for this action, they do know the driver of the vehicle heading eastbound took evasive action before the crash.

Details From the Preliminary Investigation

Trooper Jones says 29-year-old Cristian Garcia of New Iberia was arrested at the scene after troopers say they observed that Garcia might have been impaired. The arrest came after Garcia gave a breath sample; Jones says he was over the legal limit for the state of Louisiana.

Victim Identified in the Fatal Crash

Killed in the crash was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle. The person has been identified as 18-year-old Garylon Brown. Both drivers had minor injuries from the crash.

Charges Filed Against the New Iberia Driver

Garcia was taken from the scene, and he was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Jones says these were the charges Garcia was booked into jail with last night; however, more charges could be added as the investigation into this fatal crash continues.

Where the Crash Happened on Highway 85

The crash occurred just a little after 11 p.m. Thursday. The situation unfolded on Louisiana Highway 85 in an area east of Burleigh Road.

At this time, Jones says they are still working to determine if the two drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts.

State Police Safety Reminders for All Drivers

Officials remind drivers not to be impaired by any substance before they get behind the wheel to drive.

If someone is impaired, do not ride with that person.

Don't allow anything to distract you while you're on the roadway.

Everyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

