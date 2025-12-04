(KPEL News) - A New Iberia woman died in a single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish on Thursday, December 4, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergne, who works with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, says the crash happened at around 10 o'clock Thursday morning on Louisiana Highway 96.

Get our free mobile app

What State Police Say Happened in Fatal Crash

According to Lavergne, investigators have determined as part of their preliminary investigation that the 61-year-old victim was driving westbound on Louisiana Highway 96 and when the truck came to a curve in the road, it ran off the side of the road.

Victim of Fatal Crash Identified by State Police

As the truck left the roadway, Lavergne says the vehicle flipped over. The victim has been identified as Kongkham Phommachanh of New Iberia.

Lavergne says officials do know Phommachanh was buckled up at the time of the crash, but the woman had serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but she later died.

As is typical in any fatality, a routine sample was taken for analysis by a lab.

READ MORE: SEARCH INTENSIFIES IN FATAL LOUISIANA CRASH

Louisiana State Police Officials Urge Drivers to Take Care Behind the Wheel

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want to remind drivers not to drive when they are impaired by any substance.

All people in a vehicle in Louisiana are required by law to wear the proper restraints.

If you are experiencing fatigue, troopers say you should not drive.

Never allow anything to distract you when your primary purpose behind the wheel is driving.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.