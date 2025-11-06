(KPEL News) - An early morning crash on a Louisiana roadway took the life of a Texas man, according to the Louisiana State Police.

What Happened in the Fatal Crash?

According to Trooper Henry Perez with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5.

What Details Are Known About the Crash?

According to information from the preliminary investigation, officials say the man was driving a truck southbound on Louisiana Highway 108. The driver, for reasons still under investigation, failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway.

Trooper Perez says, according to investigators, the man's truck went off the roadway and struck multiple objects.

Who Was the Victim in the Louisiana Crash?

The victim in the fatal crash has been identified as 33-year-old John Acosta of Navasota, Texas. Trooper Perez says, according to the preliminary investigation, Acosta was driving down Louisiana Highway 108 when the crash happened.

The victim was wearing his seat belt. Sadly, even though he was buckled up, Acosta's injuries were severe, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

When a severe or fatal crash happens, officials investigating the crash take routine blood samples, which will be submitted to a lab for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Safety Tips for Drivers

Everyone driving in Louisiana must obey all traffic laws.

Distracted driving continues to be a leading cause of severe and fatal crashes in Louisiana; never let anything distract you while you are behind the wheel.

Anyone in a vehicle in Louisiana, whether the driver or a passenger, must be adequately restrained.

Make sure children are in their appropriate restraints for their age, weight, and size.

Never get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive if any substance impairs you.

If you are experiencing fatigue, you should not drive.

How to Stay Safe on Louisiana Highways

Louisiana State Police officials want to remind everyone that not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple safety precautions increases your chances of surviving one.

The crash remains under investigation.

