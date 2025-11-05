(KPEL News) - The Louisiana State Police says a Bunkie man died in a single-vehicle crash on a St. Landry Parish Road.

What We Know About the Crash

According to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Roy Jones, the 42-year-old Bunkie man was driving down Louisiana Highway 106 near Lutz Loop when the crash happened.

While the investigation is still ongoing, details of the preliminary investigation have been given out. Jones says the crash took place around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, while the victim, Michael Fontenot, was driving eastbound on the roadway.

Who Was Involved

Jones says they are still working to determine what caused this, but they do know that the man went off the roadway in a curve, the truck ran off the road, and flipped over.

Louisiana State Police Patch Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police loading...

What Troopers Discovered in Their Investigation

Officials say that Fontenot was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and unfortunately, he received severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is routine in any severe or fatal crash, samples were collected for routine toxicology tests at a lab.

Seat Belt Safety Reminder from the Louisiana State Police

Trooper Jones says the Louisiana State Police wants all drivers to know they understand that not all crashes are survivable, but they do have some reminders they hope drivers will heed.

By law, everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be buckled up.

The Louisiana State Police reminds drivers to properly wear their seat belts.

Never let anything distract you while you are driving.

If you are fatigued, do not drive.

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The crash remains under investigation.

