(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say that a man injured in a crash on December 18 eventually succumbed to his injuries and died at an area hospital.

Where the Fatal Highway 190 Crash Happened

Trooper Monique Laverne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says the man from Basile was involved in a crash that happened on the afternoon of Thursday, December 18.

What Happened During the Serious Crash that Took the Life of a Basile Man?

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on that Thursday on Louisiana Highway 190 in St. Landry Parish. The preliminary crash investigation is complete, but officials will continue to investigate.

What investigators know about the crash so far is that 84-year-old Larry Guidry was leaving a private driver, and a Cadillac Escalade was coming from the eastbound direction. For unknown reasons, Guidry pulled out to make a left turn but pulled in front of the Escalade, resulting in the crash.

Investigators do know that Guidry was buckled up at the time of the collision. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his severe injuries. Unfortunately, a few days later, Guidry died.

The driver of the other vehicle did not have a seat belt on and had minor injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

Toxicology Testing and Ongoing Investigation

As is typical in a serious or fatal crash, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed by a lab.

Safety Tips for Driving from the Louisiana State Police

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want everyone to remember they must not let anything distract them while they are driving.

No one should drive if they are impaired by any substance.

Fatigue is a serious issue on our roadways. Officials ask if you are tired, do not drive.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws.

Officials say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 190 near Lee Street in St. Landry Parish. The investigation into the crash continues.

