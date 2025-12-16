(KPEL News) - An afternoon crash on Louisiana Highway 190 at Beck Miller Road on Monday afternoon took the life of an Eunice man, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says troopers have completed their preliminary investigation.

Information About Fatal Crash that Killed a Eunice Man

At this point, officials say that 65-year-old Glenn Thibodeaux of Eunice was driving down Louisiana Highway 190 on the westbound. An 18-wheeler was traveling in the opposite direction.

Investigators say they do not know why, but Thibodeaux attempted to make a left turn onto Beck Miller Road in front of the 18-wheeler. His truck was hit by the 18-wheeler, and Thibodeaux was killed.

Eunice Man Dies Due to Crash

Officials say Thibodeaux was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. He had severe injuries and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was buckled up and suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As is typical in a case of severe injury or a fatality, samples were taken for toxicology testing at a lab.

State Police Reminders for All Drivers

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers not to let distractions interfere with driving.

When you are driving, you are reminded that it is against the law to let any substance impair you.

Officials want everyone to remember that all people in a vehicle in Louisiana must be buckled up.

Make sure you're properly wearing your seat belt.

The investigation into this fatal crash continues.

The crash happened at 4:30 on Monday afternoon. While this crash happened on Monday, last week saw the number of fatalities on our roadways continued to climb.

