(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they were able to cancel a Silver Alert for a missing Crowley woman as the woman was found. She is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with the Louisiana State Police have been asked to issue a Silver Alert for a missing Crowley woman. The request came from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they are looking for 73-year-old Barbara Rutherford. Sergeant Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police has been informed that the woman suffers from a medical condition that might impair her judgment.

Rutherford was last seen in her home at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials describe Rutherford as a white female who stands around 5 feet, 3 inches tall. The woman is said to weigh around 158 pounds.

Bourque says officials do not know what clothing Rutherford was wearing when she was at her home on Barbara Drive in Crowley.

State Police officials do believe that Rutherford could be driving a brown 2014 Honda CRV. The license plate 287 AEM.

If you think you have seen Rutherford or her vehicle, or if you have any information about the woman, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772.

If you prefer, you can simply call 911.

