(Lafayette, LA) - Even though the Lafayette Parish School Superintendent is hired by the Lafayette Parish School Board, a local petition is circulating in Lafayette calling for Superintendent Francis Touchet.

Why Some Have Started a Petition for Lafayette Superintendent's Removal

The person who organized the petition says he and his supporters see signing this petition as their way to get the Superintendent to understand the community's concerns.

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Trevor Trahan spoke to KLFY about why they are working to get signatures on the petition. He is part of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

He understands that the superintendent is hired by the Lafayette Parish School System, but he and others believe that the petition will garner attention, so the superintendent will listen to complaints.

Trahan says that there are complaints from members of the group and others who will sign the petition, as they feel he is not serving the working class in Lafayette.

Lafayette Petition Organizers Say Community Voices Are Ignored

Trahan says the petition highlights areas where there are concerns from the public, he says, and they are as follows:

Unnecessary School Closures

Corruption

Retaliation

Trahan says these issues are having a negative impact on the school system. He says their petition is meant to highlight their complaints and concerns.

He contends there are many people who are against some of the things being done in the school system, and this petition is aimed at getting the discussion going, as many people feel they are not being heard.

Trahan said

We saw a lot of public outcry, a lot of public opposition to a lot of things that were going on with our school system around. This gives us a stage for the community to say, this is what we demand. Are you going to listen?

Trevor Trahan, a community member with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, stated there has been considerable public opposition regarding various aspects of the school system.

Lafayette School System Responds to Petition

When asked to comment about the petition, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Tracy Wirtz said,

We respect the public’s right to express their opinions and remain focused on supporting our students, staff, and schools.