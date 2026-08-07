LAFAYETTE, La. — Two people are facing drug charges in Lafayette Parish after deputies said they found nearly 2.5 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle around 5:30 p.m. near the University Avenue exit for a traffic violation. LPSO Narcotics Agents then searched the vehicle with the driver’s consent and found the cocaine, resulting in the arrest of both the driver and a second occupant.

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Who Was Arrested

Raekia Lewis, 34, and Joshua Worley, 38, both of Napoleonville, were arrested and each charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances. Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following their arrests. As with all pending criminal cases, Lewis and Worley are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Case Remains Under Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation and no further information was available as of Thursday. LPSO has not indicated whether additional charges or arrests are expected.

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