LAFAYETTE, La. — Anybody checking the forecast already knows real fall temperatures are still weeks away for Acadiana, with highs holding near 88 degrees through September before easing toward 80 in October. That’s not stopping South Louisiana’s trail systems from getting ready for their best stretch of the year.

From a levee walk outside Breaux Bridge that closes for months every summer for alligator nesting season to a 20-mile loop around a central Louisiana lake, the region’s parks and preserves offer plenty of reasons to lace up before football season eats every free Saturday. Here’s where locals are headed as the days get shorter and the bugs get a little less brutal.

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Lake Martin’s Levee Trail Reopens Right on Time

The Cypress Island Preserve’s walking levee trail around Lake Martin closes from June through September every year while female alligators guard their nests, according to The Nature Conservancy, which manages the preserve between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. That means the 2.5-mile trail comes back open right around the start of October, just as cooler weather starts creeping into the forecast.

The flat, easy walk follows the levee past cypress-tupelo swamp and one of the state’s best-known wading bird rookeries, with alligators and herons showing up regularly along the way. Parking is free at the visitor center off LA 353, and the trail is considered kid-friendly once it’s open for the season.

Acadiana Park Stays Close to Home

For anyone who doesn’t want to leave city limits, Acadiana Park’s nature trail system in northeast Lafayette covers more than six miles of boardwalk and dirt path through bottomland hardwood forest and tallgrass prairie remnants, the National Recreation Trails database shows. The Nature Station anchors the network with exhibits on the plants and animals hikers will spot along the coulees that cut through the property.

The terrain stays flat and the paths stay shaded, making it one of the more forgiving options while afternoons are still hovering near 90 degrees.

Chicot State Park Turns a Walk Into a Day Trip

For a bigger outing, Chicot State Park outside Ville Platte, the largest state park in Louisiana, wraps more than 20 miles of trail around the man-made Lake Chicot, with primitive backpack campsites scattered along the loop, per Louisiana State Parks. Inside the park, the Louisiana State Arboretum adds several more miles of shorter, well-marked nature trails through a mature beech-magnolia forest that turns color as autumn sets in.

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Hikers looking for a half-day walk rather than a full loop around the lake tend to stick to the arboretum side, where the terrain rolls over forested ridges before dropping to creek crossings and boardwalked swamp bottoms.

Palmetto Island Offers a Quieter Vermilion Parish Walk

South of Abbeville, Palmetto Island State Park’s nature trail runs a little under a mile along the Vermilion River, winding under Spanish moss and cypress canopy, Explore Louisiana notes. It’s a shorter outing than Chicot or Lake Martin, but the park’s mix of lagoons, walking paths and a boat launch makes it an easy add-on to a day of fishing or paddling on the Vermilion.

Visitors regularly report deer, armadillos and the occasional alligator without straying far from the parking area, so it’s a solid option for families easing into hiking rather than diving straight into a longer trail.

Sam Houston Jones Rounds Out the Lake Charles Side

Southwest Louisiana gets its own entry with Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles, where roughly eight miles of trail wind through longleaf pine forest and cypress-tupelo lagoons along the West Fork of the Calcasieu River, per Visit Lake Charles. The Stagecoach, Orange, and Longleaf Pine trails each offer a different mix of terrain, and the old stagecoach road gives hikers a look at the river’s tributaries most drivers passing through Lake Charles never see.

The park charges a small entry fee, and hikers should expect a few muddy or puddled stretches along the lagoon-side trails after rain.

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