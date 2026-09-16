(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to investigate a fatal crash that happened on I-10 eastbound in Calcasieu Parish.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Happened on the Exit 25 Ramp Off of I-10

Trooper Roy Jones with the Public Affairs section of Louisiana State Police said investigators determined the 33-year-old victim was driving on I-10; he took the Exit 25 ramp, which would take him to I-210.

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LSP Says Fatal Motorcycle Crash Happened When Motorcycle Hit a Car

Jones said the preliminary investigation revealed the Iowa man was riding his motorcycle behind a vehicle on that exit when, for reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist hit the back of a Toyota vehicle.

Louisiana State Police officials say at the time of the impact, the victim was thrown from the motorcycle, which led to massive injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

READ MORE: ABBEVILLE WOMAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON JOHNSTON STREET

Other information known about the crash is that the victim was wearing a DOT-approved helmet. The driver of the Toyota was buckled up, and Jones said that person was not injured.

As is typical in any serious crash or fatality case, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

Officials want anyone who rides a motorcycle to consider taking a safety course to improve skills and awareness of situations that may arise on roadways. You can find more information about the training by clicking here.

Louisiana Statistics Detail Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

The Louisiana State University's Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety reports that in 2025, there were 96 people who died in motorcycle crashes. Details from their report show that the 2025 number is up from 69 deaths that happened in 2024. In that same period, 1,242 injuries were reported due to motorcycle crashes.

The investigation is ongoing.