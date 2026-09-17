LAFAYETTE, La. — An 18-year-old man who had been living in Lafayette now faces a federal charge of possession of child pornography after a criminal complaint was filed against him on September 15.

Josue Perez is a Panamanian national who federal officials say is in the country illegally. He’s currently being held in federal custody, and if he’s convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

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How the Investigation Started

The case actually goes back almost a year, to November 25, 2025, when the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation after getting a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip pointed to the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on an electronic communications platform.

From there, investigators worked the case until they had enough to get a search warrant for a residence where Perez was living. When agents got into the devices they seized, a forensic review confirmed what the tip had suggested: the devices contained child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say some of what they found is especially disturbing, describing images and videos that allegedly depict very young children, including infants.

Who’s Handling the Case

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana announced the charge. Getting to this point took a joint effort between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, the FBI, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. On the prosecution side, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and E. Ashley Hammons are handling the case, with help from paralegal specialist Denise Duhon and legal assistant Tanya Broussard.

Part of a Broader Federal Push

This isn’t an isolated effort. The case falls under Project Safe Childhood, the Justice Department’s nationwide initiative launched back in 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse online. It’s also being tracked under Operation Take Back America, a newer Justice Department push focused on illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations, and violent crime.

What Happens Next

It’s worth remembering that a criminal complaint is only an accusation, not a conviction. Perez is presumed innocent unless and until he’s proven guilty in court, and no court date had been publicly listed as of this report.

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