Highlights

FBI Seeks Lafayette Man Wanted on Federal Child Pornography Charges

Federal authorities are asking for public assistance in locating a Lafayette man who faces charges related to child sexual abuse material possession.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The FBI is seeking public assistance to locate a Lafayette man charged with possessing child pornography following the issuance of a federal arrest warrant on August 29, 2025.

According to the FBI's New Orleans office, Moses Steven Hernandez, 35, remains at large and was last seen in Lafayette. Hernandez is known to use the aliases "Hawk" or "Redbird" and was reportedly riding a black bicycle with distinctive features when last observed.

What Lafayette Residents Need to Know

The FBI has provided a detailed description to help community members identify Hernandez. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

FBI New Orleans

Hernandez has several distinguishing characteristics that may help with identification. He is known to wear a distinctive camouflage cap featuring a large red bill with black writing. The suspect also has distinctive tattoos on his body, though specific details about the tattoos were not provided in the FBI release.

The bicycle Hernandez was last seen riding has unique features that make it easily identifiable. The black bicycle is equipped with a horned skull decoration and has a light attached to the handlebars.

Federal Investigation and Charges

The federal arrest warrant was issued on charges related to possession of child pornography. The FBI has not released additional details about the investigation or the specific circumstances that led to the charges against Hernandez.

This case represents part of ongoing federal efforts to combat child exploitation crimes in Louisiana. The FBI works in coordination with local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the possession, distribution, or production of child sexual abuse material.

How the Public Can Help

Federal authorities are emphasizing the importance of community assistance in locating Hernandez. The FBI has provided multiple ways for the public to report information:

Call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

Submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov

Contact local authorities by dialing 911

FBI New Orleans

Law enforcement officials stress that members of the public should not attempt to approach or apprehend Hernandez if spotted. Instead, they should immediately contact authorities with his location and any relevant information.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Area

The search for Hernandez remains active, with federal agents working to locate the suspect. Anyone who has information about Hernandez's current whereabouts or who may have seen him recently is urged to contact authorities immediately.

The FBI emphasizes that all tips will be thoroughly investigated and that callers can provide information anonymously through the established tip lines.