LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A federal jury Thursday convicted Lafayette Assistant District Attorney Gary Haynes on all six charges he faced in connection with a bribery scheme within the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, capping a corruption case that has rocked Acadiana's legal community.

The jury of six men and six women found Haynes guilty on two counts of using a cell phone in interstate commerce in aid of bribery and on single counts of conspiracy to engage in bribery concerning program receiving federal funds, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, conspiring to commit money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

About the Corruption Case in the Lafayette DA's Office

Haynes, who worked as an assistant district attorney in the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, was on trial for his role in accepting offenders into the pretrial diversion program, some of whom didn't qualify. and pushing them to take online classes and therapy from companies owned by businessman Leonard Franques. Franques then kicked back money to Haynes and co-conspirator Dusty Guidry, who also worked in pretrial intervention.

The pretrial diversion program was intended to provide nonviolent first offenders with an alternative to traditional prosecution, allowing them to clear their records by completing classes and counseling. Instead, according to federal prosecutors, the program became a vehicle for personal enrichment at the expense of defendants who paid hundreds of dollars for required services.

FBI (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) loading...

According to court testimony, the FBI's "Operation Cajun Hustle" investigation began in July 2021 when agents received a tip from an attorney that a local gym owner and motivational speaker, Joseph Prejean of Crowley, wanted $30,000 cash from someone with pending charges in the DA's office to make the charges go away.

What Happens Next

Haynes is scheduled for sentencing on December 17. He faces a maximum penalty of 65 years in federal prison if sentenced to the maximum on all counts.

Guidry, Franques, and Prejean pleaded guilty in plea deals with prosecutors and are scheduled to be sentenced in October. All three cooperated with federal investigators and testified against Haynes during the trial.