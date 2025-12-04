Highlights

The FBI arrested Virginia man Brian Cole Thursday morning in connection with pipe bombs planted on January 5, 2021

Explosives placed outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters were viable devices that could have killed bystanders

The investigation spanned nearly five years, with over 39,000 video files reviewed and 1,000 interviews conducted

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the DNC bomb and was evacuated after the device was discovered

Suspect linked to anarchist ideology statements, but authorities haven’t determined a motive

FBI Arrests Virginia Man in January 6 Pipe Bomb Investigation After 5-Year Manhunt

Brian Cole identified as the suspect who allegedly planted explosives outside the DC party headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPEL News) — The FBI arrested a Virginia man Thursday morning, finally solving one of the bureau’s most frustrating cases from the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Brian Cole is in custody for planting two pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican party headquarters on the evening of January 5, 2021, law enforcement officials confirmed. The arrest breaks open a case that stumped investigators for nearly five years despite one of the FBI’s largest manhunts.

The Justice Department will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to officially announce the arrest.

What We Know About the Suspect

Cole lives in Virginia and has made statements supporting anarchist ideology, sources briefed on the arrest said. But authorities still haven’t pinned down why he planted the explosives.

The breakthrough came from investigators taking another look at evidence they’d already gathered between 2021 and 2022, law enforcement sources said. That means the FBI could have arrested Cole years ago — a fact that’s going to cause some embarrassment as the case dragged on.

Cole is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday to face charges related to the pipe bomb investigation.

Timeline of the Pipe Bomb Incident

Surveillance footage shows someone wearing a gray hoodie, face mask, glasses, gloves, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers placing the devices on the evening of January 5, 2021.

The person put one pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters at 430 South Capitol Street SE around 7:54 p.m., then walked to the Republican National Committee headquarters at 310 First Street SE and placed a second device about 22 minutes later.

The bombs sat there undiscovered for roughly 15 hours. Officers found them around 1 p.m. on January 6, 2021, just as thousands of Trump supporters started descending on the U.S. Capitol to protest the 2020 election results.

How Close Kamala Harris Came to Danger

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the DNC headquarters when authorities found the pipe bomb outside. She got within 20 feet of the explosive device, and her motorcade drove within several yards of it when she arrived at the building that morning.

Harris stayed inside the DNC for nearly two hours before anyone discovered the bomb. Secret Service agents evacuated her from the building at about 1:14 p.m., just seven minutes after Capitol Police started investigating the device.

A Department of Homeland Security inspector general report later revealed that Secret Service security sweeps at the DNC didn’t include the outside area where someone planted the pipe bomb — a major security failure.

The Bombs Were Deadly Serious

The FBI confirmed the pipe bombs were viable explosive devices that could have seriously injured or killed anyone nearby if they’d gone off. The devices were made from 1x8-inch pipes, kitchen timers, and homemade black powder.

When officers found the bombs, it triggered a massive law enforcement response that pulled police away from the Capitol just as rioters started breaching barricades. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified that the bombs drew three investigation teams away from the Capitol, leaving only one squad to defend the building.

The Investigation That Consumed the FBI

The pipe bomb case turned into one of the FBI’s most extensive investigations. As of January 2025, the FBI had:

Visited more than 1,200 homes and businesses

Conducted over 1,000 interviews

Reviewed roughly 39,000 video files

Looked into more than 600 tips from the public

The bureau bumped the reward for information from $100,000 to $500,000 in 2023, hoping to shake loose fresh leads. In January 2025, the FBI released new surveillance video showing the suspect planting one of the bombs and estimated the person’s height at about 5 feet 7 inches.

Political Pressure and Conspiracy Theories

The lack of an arrest fueled conspiracy theories and drew sharp criticism from lawmakers. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, before joining the bureau, suggested on his podcast that the incident was an “inside job” and claimed there was a “massive cover-up.”

After Bongino took his position at the FBI in March 2025, he assigned new personnel to the case, increased investigative resources, and made solving it a top priority while defending the bureau’s work.

A Republican-led congressional panel criticized the FBI for not identifying the suspect earlier, asking how law enforcement missed the devices for 17 hours when they were so close to major political buildings.

What Happens Next

Cole will face federal charges for planting the explosive devices. The legal proceedings should reveal more details about the evidence the authorities gathered and how they finally connected Cole to the bombs after years of investigation.

More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, but the pipe bomb case stayed the biggest unsolved mystery from that day — until Thursday’s arrest.

The arrest doesn’t answer every question about January 6, but it’s a major step toward accountability for one of the most serious threats that day.