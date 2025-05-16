(KPEL-FM) The FBI has issued a warning that some computer equipment sold in Texas could make your sensitive information vulnerable to ne'er-do-wells who might want to steal your data.

The warning could affect computer users in every Texas town. From the biggest cities such as Dallas and Houston to much smaller communities like Dime Box, Cut n Shoot, and Dumas, now would be the time to reassess a key component of your computer network's infrastructure.

Have you stopped to think about how many devices you really have online on your network? A breach of any of these devices could result in serious financial damage to you and your family. That's why you need to pay attention to not only what devices you allow to connect to your network, but also how those devices are connected.

In my opinion, we are going overboard with this connected universe. Granted, it is nice to be able to turn on or turn off a stove with my phone, or check the temperature of the interior of my refrigerator, but to me, those aren't necessary connections I need to make.

If you weren't aware, hackers can infiltrate your secured network through some of those non-traditional devices. There have been reports of bad guys getting into good people's data via toasters, televisions, and even smart speakers. So, take the extra precautions to protect those devices.

Which Routers Are Involved in the FBI Cyber Warning?

The FBI's Cyber Crimes Division has just released a list of routers that they are suggesting consumers and businesses stop using as soon as possible. Most of the 13 routers on the list are older pieces of technology. And as you know, time moves fast in the cyber world. So, a device that was state of the art five years ago could be an ancient relic in today's digital realm.

You can see the list of all the devices the FBI is encouraging you to stop using here. Almost all of the routers on the list are considered to be EOL models, EOL meaning "end of life". In computer lingo, that means the devices are no longer being supported by manufacturers or software firms. This means the security patches that keep the devices safe are also not being updated.

If you're unsure if your router is included, ask yourself one question. "How old is my router"? If your answer to that question is more than 15 years, you have a problem. The FBI warning specifically mentions devices that were available in 2010 or earlier. If you're still using your grandmother's router, you probably need to make a change quickly.

You'll also find that the newer routers offer better coverage for your home or office and will allow your machines and network to work much faster. Perhaps this change could not only protect your security but also increase your productivity as well. It certainly would be the right thing to do for a lot of different reasons.