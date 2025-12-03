(KPEL News) - If you want another reason to "Fly Lafayette", a man was indicted for calling in a bomb threat to the New Orleans airport because he couldn't pay his parking fees. Parking fees can be big business if you must leave your car at an airport.

Bomb Threat Allegations Unfold at New Orleans Airport

All of this unfolded, according to the Department of Justice, on November 7, when the Alexandria man flew into Louis Armstrong International Airport but then got into a dispute over parking fees owed. That, the government says, was when the man allegedly called in a bomb threat to the airport.

Who is Corey Johnson?

According to acting United States Attorney Michael M Simpson, the 35-year-old man "was indicted on November 20, 2025, for willfully conveying a bomb threat, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 844(e)."

How Was the Airport Bomb Threat Made?

The government affidavit states that Corey Johnson called AVCOM, the Aviation Communications Center of the New Orleans airport, to claim there was a bomb at the airport. Not only did he call that first time, but he called back a second time, allegedly making the same threat. The allegations also state that the man threatened the operator taking the calls.

According to Business Insider,

The FBI's violent crime task force was called by the local sheriff's office after New Orleans Airport received a "threatening phone call" on November 7, per an FBI agent's affidavit. It added that the man from Alexandria, Louisiana — around 170 miles from New Orleans — demanded the operator "page Hassan" and said: "If you do not page him, we have the bomb."

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office descended on the airport and began an extensive investigation with the FBI. Officials say they were able to determine that it was Johnson who was the person allegedly responsible for the bomb threats.

The case was taken before a grand jury, and Johnson was indicted on the above charges.

Potential Penalties if Someone Is Convicted of Making an Airport Bomb Threat

If Johnson is convicted, he is going to pay a hefty price for his actions possibly, depending on what the judge sentences him to. The following are all of the penalties that can apply to Johnson if convicted:

Johnson could be sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Johnson could be fined up to $250,000.

Johnson could face up to three years of supervised probation

Johnson will pay a mandatory $100 assessment fee.

According to the Justice Department's website,

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.