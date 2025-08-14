RAYNE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A fake bomb threat at a nursing home in Rayne has led a Hessmer man behind bars.

Timeline of the Bomb Threat Incident

According to the Rayne Police Department, on July 16, 2025, at 7:48 p.m., their officers responded to an anonymous bomb threat at The Ellington in Rayne.

Ultimately, they determined the bomb threat to be false. Still, residents’ safety was at risk. They were evacuated from the climate-controlled facility until officers completed a thorough search.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Jonathan Jones, 22, of Hessmer, Louisiana, was the suspect allegedly responsible for the call.

How Police Identified the Suspect

On August 13, 2025, Rayne Police officers traveled to Hessmer and, with the assistance of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at 3001 Villemarette Street. Jones was taken into custody there, and the cell phone used to place the call was recovered.

Jones was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on charges of Communicating False Information of Planned Arson. His bond was set at $250,000.

Additional Charges Discovered During Arrest

Jones was also booked on additional charges related to drugs and a stolen firearm recovered during the search.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The Rayne Police Department has placed a hold, and upon posting bond on the Avoyelles Parish charges, Jones will then be transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail for further processing.