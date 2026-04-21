PORT BARRE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Port Barre man was arrested on Monday, April 20, in connection to multiple terrorizing charges.

Threats Broadcast Over CB Radio on Two Consecutive Days

According to the Port Barre Police Department, on both April 18 and April 19, the department received complaints of death threats over a CB radio directly to other CB operators.

Upon investigation, police learned that Alan Guidroz, 61, operated a CB radio from his home and transmitted direct threats to other CB operators in the area.

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(A CB radio is a short-range, two-way voice general public communication system that allows individuals to broadcast and receive messages on shared frequencies.)

What Guidroz Allegedly Threatened — and Why It Alarmed Neighbors

Several of the complaints received had the same theme — that Guidroz knew where they lived and made direct threats of going to their homes to kill them and blow up their homes with their families in them.

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Search Warrant Executed, CB Radio Equipment Seized

A search warrant was later executed at Guidroz's home where police confiscated a CB radio, antenna, and other components used to operate the device.

Can You Be Arrested for Death Threats Over a CB Radio? Port Barre Police Explain

A statement from the Port Barre Police Department reads:

Making death threats over a CB radio is a serious crime that can fall under both federal and state jurisdictions. While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates radio usage, criminal behavior like death threats is primarily handled by law enforcement. However, the FCC can impose serious fines. The FCC will be notified of this incident.

Guidroz was arrested and booked on three counts of terrorizing.