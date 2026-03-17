ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has been terminated effective immediately following a grand jury indictment related to allegations of sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to Sheriff Eddie Langlinais.

Investigation Began After Inmate Complaint

A complaint was received by Warden LaPorte at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center from an inmate alleging sexual misconduct by Deputy Roicey Trahan. Warden LaPorte immediately requested an investigation and ensured all investigative information was forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for an external investigation.

Deputy Booked and Released on Bond

After the indictment was handed down by the grand jury, Deputy Trahan, 80, and an 11-year veteran, was terminated from employment. He was later booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and released on bond.

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Sheriff Responds to Allegations

"Maintaining the safety, dignity, and rights of every individual in our custody is a fundamental responsibility of the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center," said Sheriff Langlinais. "The conduct alleged in this case is a violation of our policies and the public trust that we cherish. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability."

READ MORE: Two Vermilion Parish Officers Arrested on Malfeasance Charges

He went on to add, "When an employee's actions fall short of those standards, we will take appropriate action to ensure the public's trust in our agency is maintained."

Sheriff Emphasizes Accountability and Standards

Sheriff Langlinais also emphasized that the actions of one individual do not reflect the dedication and professionalism demonstrated daily by the men and women who serve at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and throughout the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

More information regarding this case will be provided as it becomes available and as permitted by law.