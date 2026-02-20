KAPLAN, La. (KPEL-FM) - Two law enforcement officers in Vermilion Parish were arrested this week and charged with malfeasance in office.

What Led to the Arrests

According to Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy, late Thursday his department arrested a Kaplan Police Officer along with an Abbeville Police Officer this week. Both are accused of revealing confidential information about an ongoing investigation.

Officers Identified by Police

The Kaplan police officer, Shane LeBlanc, was booked on Wednesday for malfeasance. He has also been terminated from the Kaplan Police Department, according to Hardy.

Department Responses to the Arrests

Hardy told KATC-TV 3 that while it wasn't easy arresting one of their own, Kaplan Police have "zero tolerance" for this kind of behavior.

The Abbeville officer, Terrance Hardy, was also booked on malfeasance charges on Thursday, the chief said. There has been no official information released from the Abbeville Police Department regarding his employment status with the department.

What Is Malfeasance in Office?

In case you were wondering, under Louisiana law, malfeasance in office is committed when any public officer or public employee:

Intentionally refuses or fails to perform any duty lawfully required of them; Intentionally performs any such duty in an unlawful manner; or Knowingly permits any other public officer or employee under their authority to intentionally fail to perform a lawful duty or to perform that duty unlawfully.

Malfeasance in Office is classified as a felony offense under Louisiana law and may carry penalties including fines, imprisonment with or without hard labor, or both, as determined by the court.