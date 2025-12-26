GRAYSON, La. - Police in North Louisiana are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place on Christmas Day near the Village of Grayson in Caldwell Parish.

What Led to the Christmas Day Shooting

According to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office, Forrest Nelson, who was wanted by deputies, was holding "a large kitchen-style knife" against a woman and threatened to kill her.

911 Call Sparks Deputy Response

The arrest affidavit shows that around 7:40 am on Thursday, December 25, 2025, a child called 911, saying Nelson was threatening and beating her mother inside their home.

Two girls met deputies on the scene and told them that Nelson was still beating the victim. Once inside the home, deputies told Nelson to show himself. He told deputies he was going to stab and kill the victim and told them to leave.

Confrontation Inside the Home

After breaking into the room, deputies found Nelson with his arm around the victim's neck and a kitchen knife pressed against her side, according to deputies.

One of the deputies shot Nelson in the head twice after he failed to follow commands, the sheriff's office said. Nelson was taken to a local hospital and, as of Thursday evening, was in critical condition.

The Root of the Argument

Investigators say Nelson and the victim were arguing over blankets. During the argument, Nelson locked the bedroom door and would not let the victim leave, and started punching her in the chest and the rest of her body.

The victim told investigators that the knife was in the room to open a present before the argument ensued.

Nelson even had every entry door to the home screwed shut except for the back door, investigators said.

Police say a young boy was also inside the home at the time of the incident, but was inside another room.

Sheriff Responds to Incident

“I am thankful that our deputies were able to respond to this incident and stop this act of violence from taking this young mother’s life,” Sheriff Clay Bennett said. "Our prayers are with all of the families involved in this incident.”

Suspect’s Charges Filed

Nelson is facing charges on the following counts:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Attempted Crime

Resisting an Officer

False Imprisonment Armed with a Dangerous Weapon

Domestic Abuse Battery