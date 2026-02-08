North Louisiana School Principal Arrested on Sexual Battery Charge
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a North Louisiana school administrator accused of sexual battery against a child.
Principal Arrested Following LSP Investigation
According to Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old Nathan Jump of Athens, Louisiana, was taken into custody at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, and booked in the Claiborne Parish Jail. He bonded out less than two hours later.
READ MORE: Youngsville Grandson Charged With First Degree Murder in Grandmother's Death
Jump is listed online as the principal of Mt. Olive Christian School in Athens, which is a K2 through 12th-grade school.
Special Victims Unit Led Probe
According to LSP, an investigation was launched by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP-SVU) back in October 2025 after receiving reports that Jump committed sexual battery against a juvenile while serving in his role as a school administrator. With the help of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, an arrest warrant was obtained, charging Jump with sexual battery.
LSP-SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex and labor. The public plays a vital role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.
How to Report Information to State Police
Victims or anyone with additional information related to this case can anonymously report it through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at lsp.org by clicking on "Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity," or by calling the LSP Special Victims Unit at 1-800-434-8007.
15 Best Selling Louisiana Musicians of All Time
Gallery Credit: Michael Scott