RUSTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Ruston Police Department responded to a local hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 9 in reference to a 15-month-old infant testing positive for methamphetamine.

Parents Questioned at Local Hospital

Officers arrived at Northern Louisiana Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. and spoke to the child's parents, 28-year-old Kristine Woodall and 40-year-old Jimmy Klobas, both of Choudrant, Louisiana.

Woodall and Klobas both admitted that the infant was sick but denied knowing how the infant got methamphetamine in his system.

Couple Arrested on Cruelty to Juveniles Charges

That expalantation was apparently not enough to prevent the couple from getting handcuffed. They were each arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

Possible Additional Charges Ahead

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may follow.

