ZACHARY, La. — A former Zachary Fire Department captain has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the molestation of a juvenile and will not serve time in prison.

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Knight Initially Pleaded Not Guilty Before Thursday's Reversal

Jonathan Knight, who resigned from the Zachary Fire Department shortly after his arrest in April 2025, entered his guilty plea Thursday during a motions hearing before Judge Carson Marcantel at the 19th Judicial District Court in downtown Baton Rouge. Knight had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charges, Sentencing, and Plea Agreement Details

Knight pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. A third charge of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

READ MORE: Pineville, Louisiana Teens Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Probation Terms, Sex Offender Registration, and Protective Order

On the indecent behavior charge, Knight was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections, fully suspended. On the molestation charge, he received a 10-year suspended sentence. The sentences run consecutively. In lieu of prison time, Knight will serve five years of probation, must register as a sex offender, undergo a sex offender treatment evaluation, pay $3,000 in fines plus court costs, and complete 100 hours of community service. The victim also has a permanent protective order against Knight.

Second Suspect Tara Bizette Due in Court June 15

A second suspect, Tara Bizette, was arrested in connection with the same case. Bizette, who was reportedly in a relationship with Knight at the time, was later indicted on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. She is due back in court on June 15.